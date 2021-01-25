Dumplings Anyone? Check Out This New Għargħur Joint Serving Up Authentic Asian Delights

Dumpling lovers rejoice: a new take away in Għargħur is serving up bite-sized, authentically Asian bundles of joy. In other words, say hello to your next take-out addiction. Koza Dumplings is serving up five different dumplings: stuffed with either lamb, beef, pork, chicken or seafood all wrapped up in home-made pastry. They’re also bigger than your usual Chinese takeout appetisers so you know you’re getting the most out of your money.

Speaking of money, the pricing is super reasonable and what you’d expect for street food. For €4 to €6, you’ve got yourself six beautiful dumplings to gnaw on. Bump that up to €10 and you’ve got a dozen. Koza’s dumplings are pan-fried, don’t use any unnatural additives and are just aesthetically pleasing. It’s been open for just over a month, and people are already raving about them.