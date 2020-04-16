Enjoy A Unique And Eco-Conscious Hog Roast And More With The Maltese Falconry Kitchen

Enjoying a hearty hog roast can be quite a challenge to find in Malta, few places do a proper one. Yet, the Maltese Falconry Kitchen offers the only delicious Wood Oven hog roast on the island – and much more. Now open for takeaways, they offer an array of delicious roast dishes that encompass the flavours of the Maltese Island, including their unique spin on Souvlaki with homemade Pita Bread.

Each dish has been created by the Falconry Kitchen’s chef, who has spent the last 15 years travelling around the world, exploring and absorbing the flavours of world cuisine whilst working for an assortment of Royalty and VIPs. Though not the largest menu, customers can enjoy each dish filled with the smokey deliciousness of a Wood Oven in everything from pulled pork wraps to ftiras and even the option for rabbit.

Photo credit: Beppe Vella

What makes the Falconry Kitchen stand out the most though, is the fact that it puts a core focus on the environment and sustainability. All ingredients are sourced locally, offering homemade dishes with a clear Maltese flavour to them whilst following a ‘Farm to Fork’ principle. This principle lies at the heart of the EU’s Green Deal that aims to make food systems fair, healthy and environmentally friendly – aiming to mitigate climate change and adapt to its impacts as well as reversing the loss of biodiversity.

Photo Credit: Beppe Vella

