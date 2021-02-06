Fancy A Borscht? San Ġwann’s New Russian Food Joint Is Serving Up A Delicious Taste Of The East

If you were passing through San Ġwann recently, your eyes may have rested on a curious-looking eatery in the town’s busiest street. Rush ’n’ Deli is at its name implies – a new Russian takeaway delicatessen in Naxxar Road offering Malta some mouth-watering homemade morsels from the east.

From pelmeni (dumplings stuffed with meat, fish or chicken) to plov (a Russian rice dish), this new joint offers flavours the likes of which have rarely been seen in Malta. One of their highlights is undoubtedly the pirozhki, a popular Russian street food consisting of a steamed bun stuffed with liver pate, cabbage and egg, apple, or a range of other items. It’s extremely affordable too – all of the food combined in the photo below cost less than €10!

And while their menu is guaranteed to turn the head of any international cuisine lover, it really only tells half the story. Depending on the day, Rush ’n’ Deli offers a wider range of items, including the famous sour soup Borscht and a delectable range of Russian desserts. And if khvorost (Russian for honey-coated deep-fried doughy crisps) are available, then do your taste buds a favour, and try them out.

In fact, you'll even be allowed to taste some of these desserts for free while your meals heat up. Travel may be off the cards for now, but thankfully international cuisine is still riding high in Malta, allowing us to dream of faraway countries and better days to come.