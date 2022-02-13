Greece. A country with a rich history, profound culture, and mouthwatering cuisine, sure to blow your mind. Greek culture boasts food choices rich in vegetables, grains, olive oils, meats, and even fish. All washed down with quality olive oil and the finest of wines. Quantity is a factor here, with no main dish left on its own. You’ll be filling up on sides like Dolmades (stuffed vine leaves), a host of different dips, the foremost being hummus (chickpea), and tzatziki (yoghurt and cucumber), Greek salads, and cheeses. And it doesn’t stop there. For those with a sweet tooth, we’ve got you covered. The below have it all, from Galaktoboureko (custard in filo), kourabiedes (butter cookies), and halva (nut butter sweets) are all among Greece’s most beloved desserts and are sure to make a way to your heart. So let’s get to it! 1. Manakis Qawra and St Julians

If you haven’t been to Manakis yet, go there. Be it by car, by bike, or by Pegasus himself, just go. The eatery is about as Greek as you can get. And luckily, the restaurant can be found in two locations on the island. With its warm ambience and efficient service, at Manakis you’ll be sure to get it all. Rich, mouthwatering dips served alongside generous portions of pitta, and don’t get us started on the mains: Chicken Souvlaki (skewers), grilled calamari served on a bed of hummus and a personal favourite… the lamb Mousaka. Side note: their Dolmades are a total game-changer. 2. Yiamas Greek Tavernaki Mosta

Mosta’s Yiamas is your straight-up OG Greek Tavernaki (a small Greek restaurant) packing some serious flavour. The restaurant is the first of its kind, offering typical Greek street food over and above all that Mediterranean goodness we’ve all come to know and love. Both the place and its staff live to serve, sporting the philosophy that food isn’t just that. It’s a way of life. “A reason to gather together and savour the most important moments of life; family and friends over a table filled with genuine, tasty and nutritional food,” they say. The family-feel-type restaurant imports most of its ingredients from Greece and prepares the food fresh day-by-day. “Just like grandmother taught us.” 3. Elia Greek Cuisine Valletta

The capital’s got you too. And how. Elia Greek Cuisine is a soft warm place just off Merchant’s Street in Valletta offering an extensive menu including fish, meat, and veggie-based dishes. Meat and chicken are often served on a bed of refreshing greens. But if you want to go for something a little heavier, then you’re in the right place. From spicy meatballs in tomatoes sauce to trays of home-cooked Baklavas for dessert. You need only tread there with an empty stomach. The joint will not disappoint. 4. Drift Meze/Cafe Tal-Ibraġ and St Julian’s

Good vibes are on the agenda at Drift Meze/Cafe. The cafe doesn’t focus exclusively on Greek cuisine. Rather, it brings together an amalgamation of the Mediterranean’s finest, under one roof. In a place that prizes over its relaxed ambience, you can share a bottle of wine with a friend, and even plan a special occasion with your significant other. The menu offers only the best, from platters to share, to succulent cutlets of lamb, moussaka, and grilled Halloumi cheese. You can also get your hands on a nice selection of seafood, including octopus and calamari dishes, in particular. 5. Bacco’s By Hugo’s St Julian’s

With Bacco’s owned by Hugo’s, you know that quality is assured. Bacco’s is the latest edition of international cuisine offered by the brand. And it was well worth the wait. Evoking warmth, style, and a sharing concept, it has masterfully created a wide range of meze to be enjoyed amongst friends and loved ones for lunch and dinner. Along with mouth-watering cocktails, a variety of wines, and branded spirits, Bacco by Hugo’s also transforms into a nightclub once the kitchen closes, featuring local and international DJs performing until the very early hours of the morning. The place promises to be your one-stop-shop for what could be one hell of an eventful night. 6. MyKonos Cospicua

Like many others, MyKonos doesn’t exclusively focus on Greek cuisine. Rather, you’ll be feasting on a myriad of tastes, aromas, and textures. A sentiment that drives two of the greatest cuisines in the world — Greek and Italian. The establishment prides itself with a presentation, with a menu that is a simple bit hits the nail on the head with respect to what you’d expect when craving some fine, Greek dining. Many patrons have earmarked MyKonos for the pleasant nature of its staff, which do their utmost to keep you happy and eating, the Greek way.