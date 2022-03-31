Figolla Spring Rolls Are The Maltese Fusion Snacks You Need This Easter Season

Figolla is a staple of Maltese desserts, possibly the most classic of classic treats on the island – but one young chef has just taken the almond treat and turned it up a notch. Yakof Debono, whose delicious recipes continue to surprise and tantalise readers, shared his latest creations: figolla spring rolls. With Easter just weeks away, this dish may be the modern fusion take on the classic Maltese treat you have been looking for. You can find the recipe on Yakof’s website, alongside images shot by Served Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakofdebono)

Yakof was voted in as the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Best Chef for 2021. If you want to find more delicious recipes, check out the list by following this link.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakofdebono)

Check out the ingredients and recipe below: Ingredients: · 6 sheets filo pastry · 200g ground almonds · 2 tablespoons orange blossom water · 2 tablespoons rosewater · 130g caster sugar · Zest of 2 oranges · Zest of 2 lemons · 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon · 1 teaspoon fennel seeds · 100g butter, melted · 75g pistachios, crushed · Icing sugar, for dusting. 1. Preheat the oven to gas mark 6/200°C/180°C fan. Prepare a large baking dish and line it with baking paper. 2. In a mixing bowl, combine half of the melted butter with the ground almonds, caster sugar, orange blossom water, rosewater, citrus zests, half of the pistachios, fennel seeds, and cinnamon. Mix well until a thick paste form. 3. Cut each filo sheet in half and turn each slice horizontally in front of you. Using a tablespoon, divide the thick almond filling into 12 portions on the sliced filo sheets. The filling needs to be placed along the bottom line of the filo sheet (one portion should be 9cm long approx. with a sausage-like thickness). Fold the bottom line of the filo sheets over the sausage-shape filling and press the filling in the sides as you go along. Brush the final flap of the filo sheet with some melted butter and tighten with your hands to finish. 4. Put the spring rolls on the lined baking tray and brush each one with the remaining melted butter. Bake for 25 minutes until golden brown. If you are using a gas oven, turn them halfway through the cooking. Serve the with some dusting of icing sugar and the remaining pistachios.

Tag someone who needs to make these bad boys for you and your friends ASAP!