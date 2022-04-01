Local Collab Brings A Healthy Twist To The Traditional Figolli

This Easter, local health gurus +boost have teamed up with Drinu’s Bakehouse to bring you a selection of unique homemade figolli. With individual dietary requirements kept in mind, these figolli can be enjoyed by everyone! From a vegan figolla to protein-packed chocolate and peanut butter one, +boost will definitely have an amazing tasting figolla for you.

This culinary collaboration sees +boost and Drinu’s Bakehouse join forces. With +boost taking care of the health nuts and Drinu bringing the flavour that packs a punch, these two make the dream team.

Healthy figolli may sound silly, but with +boost nutrition know-how and Drinu’s divine baking skills – this sweet treat became a reality. With Drinu loving to experiment with new tastes and constantly creating – there was no one more perfect than Drinu’s Bakehouse to help +boost’s vision come to life. Every single one of his recipes is authentic and unique as they are creations of Drinu’s wonderful mind coming up with some unique tasty twists. Let’s have a look at what Drinu’s Bakehouse and +boost have come up with. Vegan Blue Spirulina Figolla

These figolli are 100% vegan and gluten-free, meaning that both the vegans and coeliacs in your life can enjoy a taste of some sweet figolli this Easter! Using oat flour and blue spirulina, these figolli have antioxidant properties which promote healthy skin. Spirulina is also a highly nutritious superfood and aids in digestion. Spirulina is known to have quite a strong taste, which is why Drinu opted to use blue rather than green, due to its better taste. Matcha & Pistachio Figolla

This traditional figolla has received a superfood twist by adding in the powerful antioxidant, matcha. Having anti-inflammatory and anti-tumorigenic properties, matcha can work wonders for your body. The inclusion of pistachios also pumps up the protein serving of this figolla. Did you know that pistachios have more protein per gram than eggs? Chocolate Protein and Peanut butter Figolla

This protein-packed figolla is filled to the brim with chocolatey goodness – meaning you can get your protein in whilst enjoying a tasty Easter themed treat. Packing a punch, this peanut butter figolla uses oat flour, making it both protein-packed and gluten-free! Drinu’s Bakehouse Signature Figolla

Drinu’s made with love signature figolla is what dreams are made of. Sticking to tradition – this classic recipe marries the way that figolli have always been made with Drinu’s baking skills. Don’t know which one to pick? Get them all! If you’re not that great at decisions or just want to try a bite of every single one, +boost and Drinu’s Bakehouse has come up with a handy dandy combo pack for you to enjoy.

Getting your hands on one of these superfood figolli is simple. All you have to do is head on over to +boost's website and order directly from there. Any orders placed before 2pm will be delivered to you the next day. You can also get them delivered via Wolt. Make this Easter one to remember with these superfood figolli! Pick your preferred flavour or just try a nibble of each one thanks to the combo pack. Ensure that everyone gets a taste and get your hands on these healthy Easter treats ASAP.