Adobo, Pansit, Bagnet; it’s all happening at Yum, the place to be if you’re mad for Filippino… and Italian food. Yum has been operating just off of South Street, Valletta for just over two weeks, and since then it has simply exploded, particularly among the Filippino community in Malta.

The restaurant forms part of an Italian branch that has extended its reach to our tiny island, blending traditional Filippino dishes with traditional Italian. So much so, their menu ranges from tasty rice bowls, noodle dishes (Pansit), and meats and fish to pasta and even a traditional Italian burger. You’re even in store for some mad desserts, such as the Yung Cake (a purple yam cake) which you simply have to try.

Photo Credit: YUM's Facebook Page

“It’s a revisited Filippino style cuisine, made especially with the scope to give Europeans, and now Maltese folks, a taste of our style of cooking,” Yum’s chef, Marvin Braceros told Lovin Malta. Lovin Malta hit the place and we’ve got to say, we were impressed. Everything from warm greetings – welcoming you the moment enter – to hearty meals prepared with the utmost care.

That’s not all, the small yet snug space presents the perfect vibe for a chill meal over a few laughs and smiles, among outgoing staff who are sure to become friends.

