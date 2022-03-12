Adobo Anyone? Satisfy Your Filipino Food Cravings At These Four Hearty Eateries In Malta

Malta’s got one hell of a vibrant Filipino community within its borders. It’s a good thing too since it makes it more likely that someone would bring their culinary secrets to our shores, and to our mouths. While not many locals may have relished in the savoury glory that ranges anywhere from the Filipino take on paellas, to roasted pig (lechon) and braised meats (adobos), here at Lovin Malta, we’ve got you covered. The cuisine has roots in over a hundred distinct ethnic groups spread across the Philippine archipelago. However, it also merges with western dishes; an interesting combination that has evolved with the passing decades. Stuck for where to go? No worries. We’ve got you covered with these four eateries.

1. Pinoy Street Food, Valletta Tastes from the Philippines have made their way into the heart of our capital. How better to start than with some fine flavours from the streets of Manilla? What can you expect to find? The whole shebang. From grilled whole squid hit with some Teriyaki sauce, to generous platters to share. Not into animal foods? No problem, some vegetarian and even vegan options are available, through stir-fry tofu noodles. And for the more daring among you, how about the Sizzling Pork Kare Kare: a pork belly in creamy peanut sauce. Their extensive menu includes a variety of vegetarian options, ramen-style soups, dumplings, and generously portioned dishes that are sure to have you visit again and again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinoy Street Food MT (@pinoystreetfoodmt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinoy Street Food MT (@pinoystreetfoodmt)

2. Yum, Valletta While still in the capital, you may want to check out Yum, the product of an Italian chain that found its way to our tiny island. It’s a revisited Filippino-style cuisine, done with the scope of giving Europeans, and now Maltese folks, a taste of the Philippines. As for their menu – it ranges from all that you’d expect, like tasty rice bowls and noodle dishes (Pansit), to the more unique stuff, like quail-egg Arancini. Bet you didn’t see that coming, did you? You’re even in store for some mad desserts, such as the Yung Cake (a purple yam cake).

3. Manila Republic, Sliema These bad boys boast a strong stew game, tempting us with some daring options. One which caught our eye was the Pork Dinuguan (Pork Blood Stew); essentially pork sauteed in veg and a pig blood gravy… how awesome is that? Blood not up your alley? Fret not, some tasty selections present themselves in the form of noodle dishes, soups, generous platters, and combo dishes. Heavy on the fatty goodness our folks know and love, though with some rather interesting variety.

4. Chicha Hut, St Paul’s Bay ‘Chicha’ is word-play from the Filipino food known as ‘Chicharon’: A cracker made from pork-skin. But it is also slang for ‘food’, which is definitely what you’ll get here. With a perfectly laid out menu that separates its mains into four sections – meats, broths, pork, and vegetarian, there’s surely something for all. As for what stands out? Anything from the mainstay Caldereta (spicy beef stew) to their down-to-business chicken wings dish, which would see you chow down on a generous portion of eight barbecue-glazed big ones. Some interesting breakfast options too. And not your ‘bacon and eggs’. No, we’re talking about beef tapas (tapsilog), salted fish (drsilog), or cured pork (tosilog) – each served with eggs. Not enough? Then you’ll probably be better off with the longsilog, which, as the name suggests, is a bigass Filipino sausage with eggs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maraya Gauci / Photographer (@marayagauciphotography)