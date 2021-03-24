Fresh Fears Of Salmonella Contamination Trigger Mass Recalls Of Supermarket Fried Chicken Products Sold In Malta

The Maltese public is being urged to avoid consuming products by the frozen food chicken brand SFC (no, not the fast food chain) “in view of the possibility of contamination with salmonella”.

Earlier this year, a press release issued by Malta’s Environmental Health Directorate on 24th February following an international recall kicked off in the UK had warned against consuming some of the products by the brand, particularly the Take-Home Boneless Bucket, Strips and Mega Bucket. Now, however, the brand’s SFC burgers have also been added to the list.

In the new statement, the Environmental Health Directorate strongly suggested against the consumption of any other products by the brand “as a precaution”.

“It is to be noted that other products bearing the same brand name which are affected by the same notification may be available on the Maltese market,” this morning’s statement reads. “Hence, as a precaution, we are informing that if the following products are found on the Maltese market, these must not be consumed, for the same reason.”

SFC is known for its wide range of chicken products, and the list includes everything from crispy dippers to poppets.

The directorate’s warning applies to products of any expiry date until and including 30th June 2022.