Michelin Plate Valletta Restaurant Shutters Doors After ‘Tough Two Years’ And Begins Seeking New Home

Mezzodi Valletta, a Michelin plate awarded eatery, has announced it will be temporarily closing down due to the current market conditions that have been overwhelmingly affected by the pandemic. The family-run, Italian based dining hotspot posted the heart-wrenching news on their social media, where they assured that “this is not a goodbye but a see you later” – so don’t worry everyone, they’ll be back.

“Dear friends, with a heavy heart we must announce that we have had to make the difficult decision to close our doors at our Valletta property,” the Facebook post said. “We are working hard on finding a new home and we will be back bigger and better so keep your eyes open for updates,” it continued.

Spaghetti Rizzi topped with Gremolata & torn Mozzarella from Mezzodi

Like many restaurants around the globe, these past two years have been extremely tough as the pandemic ravaged the culinary industry. As they described it, they had no other choice but to revise their business model and product due to the current market conditions. “We are going to miss our beautiful spot in the fabulous city of Valletta and at the beautiful Domus Zamittello.”

The Outside of Mezzodi

The popular restaurant is run by Chris Diacono together with his uncle, Chef Michael Diacono who also own Giuseppi’s Bar and Bistro and Rubino which are still up and running, providing customers with delicious food, quality drinks and a lively atmosphere. Unfortunately, this is not the first time the family run restaurants had to shut their doors. Back in August, the owners informed their dedicated customers that Giuseppi’s wouldn’t open on Thursdays due to a staff storage brought about by COVID-19.

onfit Duck leg with a honey & hazelnut Dukkah glaze, Pommes pure and Red Cabbage agrodolce

If you find yourself missing the homey and incredibly tasty Mezzodi, feel free to check out their other restaurants and bars… at least, until they find a new home.

