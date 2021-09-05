University Of Malta Currently Working On A Plan For Graduation Ceremony

The University of Malta is currently working on a plan for a graduation ceremony, in light of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Several graduates had reached out to Lovin Malta raising concerns that they have been left in the dark about the ceremony since nothing has been communicated to them so far.

Many students feel that they deserve a graduation ceremony after having already completed their courses in unfortunate circumstances.

Other institutions such as MCAST also recently confirmed that they will be organising graduation ceremonies for their students, in line with current restrictions.

This has garnered a flux of reactions, and many University graduates have been asking why they should be any different from MCAST students.

Last year’s graduates also missed out on their graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 and many are wondering whether one will be planned for them this year. It is unclear whether this will take place.

The University also added that once the plan has been hitched out, it will be discussing the proposal with the Health Authorities.

