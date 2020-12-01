WATCH: Need A Christmas Gift? This Festive Maltese Cookbook Will Help Make Bjorn Formosa’s Dream Come True

“It’s About Time” is your new bible for indulgent festive foods.

Plus, all the dishes are super simple to follow with easy to find ingredients, perfect to make bold statements with your food.

If you’re stuck on what to gift your foodie friends this festive season keep reading, because top chef sisters Roberta and Ramona Preca have just launched a book chock-full of delicious recipes.

Christmas is around the corner and for Maltese people that means two things: spending time with the people you love and sharing home-made, traditional and glorious food.

What’s more, some of the proceeds will go to an incredible cause, helping ALS activist Bjorn Formosa achieve his dream of opening a newly revamped Dar Bjorn 2 – a place to care for people living with neurodegenerative diseases.

The book is 190 pages of gorgeous dishes to cook at home, from the kitchens of these excellent chefs to yours.

Roberta and Romana Preca are behind some great restaurants on the islands like Palazzo Preca, Tal-Familija Restaurant and King’s Own Band Club, so you know you’re in expert hands.

Plus, hardback buyers will also get the chance to snag a copy signed by the Preca sisters this Christmas. Awesome!

At just €25, the book is selling like pastizzi (pun intended) so be sure to grab a copy for yourself and others.

Maybe you’re looking to move away from takeout and up your own cooking skills as a new year’s resolution or someone in the family is looking to experiment with new dishes – a tasty how-to cookbook like this is a no-brainer for practically anyone.

Interested in getting your own copy? Pre-order it now or wait until its release in December!

