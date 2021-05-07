Food Truck Run By Young Maltese Couple Vandalised Overnight, Generator Stolen

A young Maltese couple that run a popular bright-green food truck woke up to find a terrible sight this morning – their food truck has been vandalised and their generator had been stolen.

“We are very sorry but we will not be able to open for service today,” the operators of Tony’s Food Truck said in a statement today.

“A kind soul came to our truck during the night, and vandalised it, robbing our generator and some other valuable items from us.”

“We are still in shock and waiting for the police to come and investigate, our apologies for the inconvenience,” they said.