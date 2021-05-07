Food Truck Run By Young Maltese Couple Vandalised Overnight, Generator Stolen
A young Maltese couple that run a popular bright-green food truck woke up to find a terrible sight this morning – their food truck has been vandalised and their generator had been stolen.
“We are very sorry but we will not be able to open for service today,” the operators of Tony’s Food Truck said in a statement today.
“A kind soul came to our truck during the night, and vandalised it, robbing our generator and some other valuable items from us.”
“We are still in shock and waiting for the police to come and investigate, our apologies for the inconvenience,” they said.
The food truck is renowned for its monthly specials as well as for often being parked up near Mater Dei hospital, becoming a local favourite among doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals working in the area.
People were livid with the news, with many saying they hoped the culprits behind the crimes were found, and others calling out the greed that led people to do this.
The owners have contacted police and are hoping officers may be able to find their generator, but, for the time being, the beloved food truck will be closed.
Check out Tony’s Food Truck’s feature in Lovin Eats Season 2 Episode 9.
Lovin Eats Season 2 #9: Malta's Best Food Trucks
Food trucks may be a relatively new idea for the island, but they offer some of Malta’s most delicious culinary options – and honestly, it’s just kinda fun ordering your meal from something on wheels 🤩From deep-fried Twistees-coated burgers to proper next level ftajjar and even delectable handmade ice cream whipped up right near the Maltese sea, take a ride with us as we hit the road in search of Malta’s best food trucks 👀😋And if watching this makes you hungry, you can simply download the Bolt Food app from the following link: http://bit.ly/BoltFoodFB 📲
Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, August 13, 2020
Tag someone who needs to read this