6 Instagrammable Frappos To Match The Maltese Islands

Summer is almost here, and what better way to cool off than by treating yourself to an icy Frappo created to put a pep in your step and cool you down simultaneously. Get your hands on a Frappo created by one of the finest coffee shops on the island and take a snapshot in one of these six totally instagrammable spots found across Malta. 1. Indulge in a Mango Frappo at the beach

Characterising summer in a flavour can be hard, but this Mango Frappo gets pretty damn close. Snapping a pic of this sweet Frappo with a gorgeous view of the sun setting in the background will definitely kick your Instagram game up a notch. 2. Explore Mdina with a Caramel & Biscuit Frappo

The beautiful beige hue of this Frappo is a perfect match with the limestone that’s synonymous with the heart of Mdina. Be a tourist on your own island and walk, talk and sip around The Silent City. 3. Complement the Red Tower with a Cherry Frappo

Drive up to Mellieħa and bask in the glorious view all the way to Gozo whilst indulging in your Cherry Frappo. With the limited edition Cherry Frappo looking like it was inspired by the vibrancy of the red tower, there’s no better spot to enjoy it and strike a pose with this iconic tower while you’re there. 4. Uncover Valletta’s hidden pathways with a Classic Frappo

As the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Using top of the range coffee, whipped cream and just the right amount of caramel, there’s nothing better than a classic to take you about your day in the capital. 5. Watch the boats pass by while sipping on a Strawberry Frappo

Sitting by the seaside, just watching the colourful boats pass by is an amazing way to enjoy any day. Add a Strawberry Frappo the the mix and you’re winning. Giving you natural sweetness and sunshine vibes, a snapshot of this Frappo on a luzzu should definitely make it to your feed. 6. Go green with a Matcha Frappo at Buskett

Perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike, this Frappo utilises Korean matcha tea powder to give your drink that unique Asian flavour. Drizzling chocolate syrup around the Frappo also means that you have a little surprise to look forward to whilst sipping and chilling under a tree.

Getting your hands on one of these refreshing Frappos is simple. All you need to do is head on down to one of the six Pascucci Cafés found across Malta and grab your sweet treat. If you’re craving the Mango, Cherry, or Caramel and Biscuit Frappo plan a trip to Pascucci soon, as those three flavours are limited edition! Whatever floats your flavour boat grab your crew, order your Frappo, and snap those pics quickly.

When treating yourself to a scrumptious Frappo make sure to grab one of the loyalty cards found at the cashier's desk. Keep in a safe place and get it stamped every time you go as once you reach nine stamps, you'll get your tenth Frappo for free! Want to add that extra kick to your Frappo? Ask for an espresso shot and add in your coffee fix. Found at The Point, Gzira, Paceville, Santa Venera, Bay Street and Centerparc – finding a Pascucci near you is easier than finding a parking spot near your house. Visit one of their six locations and get sipping and snapping ASAP.