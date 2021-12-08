From Most Romantic To Best Overall Wine List, Here’s A Breakdown Of Malta’s Restaurant Award Winners
Looking for something specific when dining out this weekend or over the Christmas holidays?
The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants awards has got you covered, with its latest awards for eateries announced, focusing on specific categories.
From most romantic restaurant to best ambience and best Maltese food, here is a rundown of all the winners from this year’s awards.
1. Best food: Noni Restaurant
2. Best Service: Noni Restaurant
3. Best Ambience: Ristorante La Vela
4. Restaurant Most Dedicated to Supporting Local & Best Local Wine List: Country Terrace and Root 81
5. Best Restaurant in Gozo: Beppe’s Restaurant
6. The Best Chef Award: Edward Diacono of Rubino
7.Best Business Entertainment: Caviar & Bull
8. Best Newcomer: Don Royale
9. Most Children-Friendly Restaurant: Luzzu Restaurant
10. Best Maltese Restaurant: Gululu
11. Most Romantic Restaurant: Barbajean
12. The People’s Choice Wine List: Barbajean
13. Best Overall Wine List: Country Terrace
14. Best Presented Wine List: Barbajean
15. Best Wine by the glass selection: Hammett’s Mestizo
16. Best Fine Wine List: Tarragon
17. Best Short Wine List: Barbajean
The results of the Restaurant Survey can be found in the 2022 edition of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta and Gozo and is available to purchase online for €8 when you click here, which will also entitle you to the Guide online and a hard copy in the post.
It is also available at leading stationers and bookshops in Malta & Gozo.
Tag a friend who needs to try these restaurants with you