From Overflowing Salads To Dripping Baguettes, This Lija Eatery Is Whipping Up Some Serious Eats

A Lija restaurant offering up great food made with fresh ingredients on the daily has been getting more and more attention as it consistently delivers. Str.Chefs is all about serving up top-notch products at affordable prices, offering up everything from (actually) delicious salads to over-the-top burgers and even the cheesiest baguettes this side of France.

A tight menu that often features seasonal specials while keeping some classic favourites means you’ll always be able to rely on what you know, but have options if you ever want to experiment during a work lunch.

Their salads are a major hit (especially in the Lovin Malta offices). Don’t sleep on their Chicken Thyme salad, featuring some of the crispiest bacon on the island.

But their burgers and baguettes are a classic option for anyone who isn’t on a salad vibe. Who needs fibre when you can have xeba carbs?

If you want to switch it up, Str.Chefs also offers everything from healthy wraps to crispy beef rice and even a tasty local gammon and sunny side up egg ftira. Scroll through their menu and watch your mouth water.

And – of course – they have some traditional Maltese desserts done right.

Str.Chefs has been going from strength to strength since opening in 2020, developing a precise but extensive menu that hits all the sweet spots. Next time you’re looking for a delicious lunch that won’t break the bank, maybe hit this Lija eatery up. Tag someone who is going to love this

READ NEXT: Junior College Students Raise Concerns Over Classes Not Switching To Online