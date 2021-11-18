‘Game On’: New York Best Chef Officially Takes Over Kitchen Of Beloved Strait Street Bar

The local Chef aims to bring “Tico Tico back to life with selected Mediterranean-influenced sharing dishes paired with cool cocktails and great wines”.

Tico Tico , an iconic bar along Strait Street in Valletta, has reopened its doors with Nicholas Diacono, the chef from Fat Louie’s and New York Bistro, taking over the kitchen.

Diacono explains how “the menu will be made up of sharing plates, similar to how people dine in Barcelona. Paired with good drinks, we hope for people to spend the night at Tico Tico instead of doing dinner and drinks at separate places”.

The news collected, a lot of positive reactions on social media, with comments like “Yaassss”, “Wishing you all the best!” and “Date night?”

