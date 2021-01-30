Ġbejna Dessert! A Gozitan Hotel Has Turned A Maltese Cheese Icon Into A Sweet Tooth’s Dream

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ġbejna: arguably the island’s most beloved cheese.

You’re probably used to indulging in ġbejniet by adding it to savoury dishes, like say, on toast with a drizzle of olive oil or in your Nanna’s kusksu, but what if I told you it can be eaten as a dessert too?

The Kempinski Hotel in Gozo has turned the iconic ġbejna on its head, adding some decadent flavours to satisfy your sweet tooth (and patriotism).

Presenting the ġbejna dessert.

Grab a spoon and slowly dig into their cheeselet that’s filled with golden home-made pear jam. This beauty is served on a bed of carob “soil” to create a distinct blend of flavours, together with crunchy pistachios and a sweet Mediterranean lemon-infused oil.

Have you ever read such a mouthwatering description of food? Me neither.

This creation was executed by the Kempinski Hotel’s Executive Chef Trevor Portelli.

Check out this ġbejna dessert the next time you head up to Gozo!

