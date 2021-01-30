Ġbejna Dessert! A Gozitan Hotel Has Turned A Maltese Cheese Icon Into A Sweet Tooth’s Dream

Ġbejna: arguably the island’s most beloved cheese.

You’re probably used to indulging in ġbejniet by adding it to savoury dishes, like say, on toast with a drizzle of olive oil or in your Nanna’s kusksu, but what if I told you it can be eaten as a dessert too?

The Kempinski Hotel in Gozo has turned the iconic ġbejna on its head, adding some decadent flavours to satisfy your sweet tooth (and patriotism).

Presenting the ġbejna dessert.