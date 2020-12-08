Get Your Superfood Fill With Malta’s First Real Açaí Experience

In recent years, Malta has seen a surge in healthy food options – from vegetarian to vegan, juices to salads. Now, Malta can add açaí to the mix thanks to Oakberry. Located in St. Julian’s, Oakberry declares themselves to offer Malta’s “first and only 100% Açaí experience”. At Oakberry, customers are treated to choosing between either bowls or smoothies with a mixture of unlimited toppings or any extra toppings – yum!

As a priority, Oakberry intends to no longer let a lack of time “be an excuse … for not eating healthy” and as such offer both deliveries (via Wolt) or pickups at their St. Julian’s location. Should you not be aware of what açaí, an Amazon-native superfood, is Oakberry also offers information regarding the benefits of açaí and its process of harvest, quality control and transportation – all the while having a large focus on eco-friendly tableware and packaging.

Of the information Oakberry offers, they also go to explain why Malta does not see too many real açaí experiences; “açaí berries are harvested by hand and must be consumed, frozen or dried within 24 hours of harvest in order to retain maximum nutritional value” – thus if you do not live in the Amazon this can be extremely hard to get them. Yet, açaí is considered one of the most nutritious fruits on the planet – which makes having your daily dose of Açaí bowls or smoothies all the more worth it.

