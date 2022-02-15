Global Artisan Pizza Chain Lands In Malta To Bring A Taste Of Naples To Tigne

A global pizzeria chain with roots in Naples, the very home of pizza, has just expanded to Malta, with an outlet in Pjazza Tigne.

Rossopomodoro is serving up a wide range of pizzas, from the traditional classics to more experimental ones, such as the Mortazza, with smoked provolone, lemon, mortadella and pistachio pesto, and the Porcinella, with truffles and Neapolitan sausage.

Keen-eyed pizza lovers will be pleased to note that their Marinara contains tomato sauce, garlic, extra virgin olive oil… and not a single fish item.