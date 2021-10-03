Gozitan Spice: One Man Is Behind An Entire Range Of Hot Sauces And Fermented Goods From The Sister Island

Summer may be fading from our collective memories but one Gozitan man is making sure to keep bringing the heat.

“Our sauces vary in heat, so it depends on how hot you’re willing to go,” the man behind Ferment Island, Joel Xerri, told Lovin Malta. Based on the sister island, Ferment Island is all about bringing out the best flavours via their range of fermented hot sauces as well as their other fermented products.

From their OG Sauce – which mixes heat with a herby dill flavour – to their Blazin’ Buffalo Sauce and even their Taco Sauce, the original flavour profiles are bound to be a hit, no matter what style you prefer.

1. But before, we get into the sauces, just check out this delicious looking phoenix kimchi…

