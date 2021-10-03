Gozitan Spice: One Man Is Behind An Entire Range Of Hot Sauces And Fermented Goods From The Sister Island
Summer may be fading from our collective memories but one Gozitan man is making sure to keep bringing the heat.
“Our sauces vary in heat, so it depends on how hot you’re willing to go,” the man behind Ferment Island, Joel Xerri, told Lovin Malta. Based on the sister island, Ferment Island is all about bringing out the best flavours via their range of fermented hot sauces as well as their other fermented products.
From their OG Sauce – which mixes heat with a herby dill flavour – to their Blazin’ Buffalo Sauce and even their Taco Sauce, the original flavour profiles are bound to be a hit, no matter what style you prefer.
1. But before, we get into the sauces, just check out this delicious looking phoenix kimchi…
2. …Or this pickled cauliflower, which is always going to make any Maltese nanna happy.
3. What is a fermented hot sauce anyway?
“Fermentation is the decomposition of foods by micro-organisms (Lactic Acid Bacteria) or enzymes. We create an anaerobic (no oxygen) environment for the peppers so that good, beneficial bacteria can survive, and bad bacteria cannot survive,” Xerri explained.
“There are many benefits to fermented foods, including foods that are more digestible and have more developed flavour. When fermenting peppers, the flavours mellow, and peppers change colour a bit, and develop a pleasant smell.”
4. And it’s not just humans loving it – check out Ferment Island’s mascot Ringo Star.
(Note – do not feed these sauces to your dogs, no matter how much they’re loving it.)
5. It’s not all saucy – they also started creating their own beef jerky too, including a spicy version of course.
6. After you’ve got your beef jerky, cauliflowers and sauce, grab a perfectly-matched craft beer in light of Ferment Island’s collab with craft beer lovers POPP.
Whether you are looking from some original hot sauce made with passion, want to impress your extended family with some modern takes on classic pickled items or just want to munch on some spicy Gozitan jerky, hit up Ferment Island and invite the heat into your life.
