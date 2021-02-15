Ħamrun Burger Joint Unleashes Buttermilk Chicken Thigh Sandwich Dipped In Dorito Tangy Cheese

If you’re looking for a late lunch or a mid-afternoon snack, stop your search, because you’re going to want this cheesy Dorito chicken bonanza.

Bandit has just released deep fried spicy chicken strips coated in none other than the classic Tangy Cheese Doritos.

And photos are enough to make your stomach rumble.

Spicy buffalo buttermilk chicken thighs covered in Doritos and sandwiched between two buns are just the start of this delicious meal.

To top it all off, the Ħamrun eatery has added the classic pickles and coleslaw and has added a special blend of maple mayo to give it a sweet tang.

It’s an explosion of American and Canadian cuisine in your mouth, but you’re enjoying right here in Malta.

