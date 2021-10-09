WATCH: 9 Of The Best Restaurants In Ħamrun That You Need To Try As Soon As Possible

You may not have noticed, but Ħamrun has quietly become a foodie hotspot in the heart of Malta.

Besides being a cosmopolitan centre of the island, showcasing internationals cultures and ethnic specialities you won’t be able to find anywhere else, it’s also affordable – and just plain fun to explore, being as spontaneous and wild as it gets.

Lovin Streats took a tour of some of the best eateries in the town in its latest episode:

Whether it’s authentic Maltese or Afghan cuisine – or an over-the-top burger – check out nine restaurants and eateries you absolutely need to hit up next time you’re in Ħamrun.