WATCH: 9 Of The Best Restaurants In Ħamrun That You Need To Try As Soon As Possible
You may not have noticed, but Ħamrun has quietly become a foodie hotspot in the heart of Malta.
Besides being a cosmopolitan centre of the island, showcasing internationals cultures and ethnic specialities you won’t be able to find anywhere else, it’s also affordable – and just plain fun to explore, being as spontaneous and wild as it gets.
Lovin Streats took a tour of some of the best eateries in the town in its latest episode:
Whether it’s authentic Maltese or Afghan cuisine – or an over-the-top burger – check out nine restaurants and eateries you absolutely need to hit up next time you’re in Ħamrun.
1. Pulcinella Cafe and Pizzeria
Neapolitan style pizza and one of the best carbonaras on the island.
2. Afghan Natural
Authentic Afghani food served in a lowkey setting.
3. Alfred’s Ħamrun Kiosk
A Ħamrun staple, pass by for anything from a quick espresso to BBQ spare ribs.
4. Bandit
Decadent burger indulgence.
5. Queens Pastizzerija
An icon of the town suitable to cover any quick snack cravings.
6. The Journey
Exotic meats served in unique ways.
7. Kebab Factory
Modern approach to classic Turkish cuisine.
8. Emmanuel Real Africa Food
Humble and rich African food that doesn’t break the bank.
BONUS: Chick-King
Chick-King is what it is, and we love it all the more for it.
