Happy World Nutella Day! Here’s 7 Places In Malta To Stuff Your Mouth With Everyone’s Favourite Hazelnut Spread

Everyone’s favourite sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread has a day dedicated entirely to itself and if you didn’t know by now, today is that day. It’s World Nutella Day, and some of Malta’s finest food establishments have some mouthwatering, delectable desserts to help you celebrate. Enough talking, more eating. Here are seven local joints (plus a bonus) you can go to get your fix of Nutella today!

1. Krepree, Buġibba One of Malta’s finest creperies is always ready to celebrate Nutella but today is extra special; just check out this Kinder Finger sprinkled Nutella pancake.

2. Shakes n Bakes, San Ġwann Crêpes and Nutella are a match made in heaven which is why we’re in love with this tasty treat from Shakes n Bakes.

3. Baked Bakery You knew the people over at Baked are going to go all out for Nutella Day but they really outdid themselves this time with a Nutella brownie sandwich… During the pandemic, Baked has moved its services online.

4. Danny’s, Qormi There are a million ways you can use Nutella, but Danny’s love to put right between two sweet pieces of French toast.

5. Waffle Master, Marsaskala This is pure bliss. A bubble waffle filled with Kinder Fingers, Kinder Bueno, Gelato… and of course drizzled with Nutella.

6. L-Istazzjon Bar & Kitchen, Rabat You know the iconic Stazzjon pancake had to make it to our list. Served fresh in a pan, with an assortment of chocolate delights ontop (including Nutella obviously) and icing sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth.

7. Burgers.Ink, Valletta No matter what pancake you order at Burgers.Ink, you’re going to get some form of Nutella filling. Just like this house-made peanut butter, Nutella, Reese’s peanut butter egg and double chocolate cookie soil beauty.

BONUS: Naked Bakes, Swieqi This one is for all you hardcore Nutella fans. Naked Bakes makes some of the most delectable homemade goods and have unveiled their ridiculously good looking Nutella cake stacked with our favourite chocolate biscuits and even a tiny Nutella jar.

