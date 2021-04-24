د . إAEDSRر . س

Hello Drive-Through! A New Burger King Branch Is Opening In Raħal Ġdid

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Good news burger fans – Burger King is opening another branch in Paola next week, and it’s complete with a drive-through.

The latest outlet is the American fast-food giant’s seventh eatery on the island, located just before Raħal Ġdid’s main square.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

It’s the second Burger King drive-through to hit Malta after the one found in Qormi. The new Raħal Ġdid branch is complete with minimal furnishings, a play area for children and ample space for you and your mates to dine in once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Look out for the new joint once it opens its doors for business very soon.

Tag someone that needs to know this!

READ NEXT: Malta’s Fried Chicken Gods Have Ventured Further North With A New Żebbuġ Store

Sam is an over-caffeinated artist fighting for a cooler and freer world, one article, song or impromptu protest at a time. Hit her up with thought-provoking ideas or dreams at [email protected] or @princess.wonderful on Instagram.

You may also love

View All