Hello Drive-Through! A New Burger King Branch Is Opening In Raħal Ġdid

The latest outlet is the American fast-food giant’s seventh eatery on the island, located just before Raħal Ġdid’s main square.

Good news burger fans – Burger King is opening another branch in Paola next week, and it’s complete with a drive-through.

It’s the second Burger King drive-through to hit Malta after the one found in Qormi. The new Raħal Ġdid branch is complete with minimal furnishings, a play area for children and ample space for you and your mates to dine in once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Look out for the new joint once it opens its doors for business very soon.

