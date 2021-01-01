Hidden Gems, Chinese Takeaways And Classic Spots: Malta’s Leading Figures’ Favourite Restaurants
2020 was all about home deliveries and making sourdough bread – but we couldn’t forget some of our most beloved restaurants around Malta and Gozo, especially through the harshest times.
The same goes for Malta’s leading celebrities and figures, who let us know about their personal favourite places on the island.
From Chinese takeaway to hidden gems and some solid reliables, here are some of Malta’s biggest names’ favourite food joints in no particular order.
1. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion
Papannis (Valletta)
2. Howard Keith Debono
Ondu Blu (Pieta) & Tarragon (St Paul’s Bay)
“Onda Blu for lunch and Tarragon for dinner.”
3. Roberta Metsola
Sammy’s Bar (Marsa) & Il-Gabbana (Sliema)
“Sammy’s Bar in Marsa to grab a ftira take-away or Il-Gabbana in Sliema to eat outside near the sea.”
4. Chris Fearne
La Vela (Pieta)
“La Vela: The view, the food, the company.”
5. Bernard Grech
His Own Kitchen
“My kitchen as we have not been able to go out to too many restaurants this year. This has been a very tough year for them and I can’t wait for the situation to stabilise itself once more.”
6. Miriam Dalli
The Seafood Market Grill by Adam’s Fish Shop (Gzira)
“To die for if you love seafood!”
7. Peppi Azzopardi
Margo’s (Valletta/Mistra Bay)
8. Eileen Montesin
Peking Chinese Restaurant (Bugibba)
“Peking Chinese Restaurant (excellent delivery service) since we’ve been staying home since March.”
9. Daniel Holmes
The George Pub & Grill (Bugibba)
“Has to be my old place of work. The George Pub, Tourist Street, Bugibba.”
10. James Ryder
Cockney’s (Valletta)
“Same as my top restaurant every other year which is Cockneys.”
11. Aaron Farrugia
Arzella (Marsalforn, Gozo)
12. Byron Camillieri
Smith & Jones Seafood Braisserie and Grill (Marsaskala)
“This is a tough one. As a foodie, there are many restaurants I like to visit but if I really had to pick one it would be Smith & Jones in Marsaskala. Their fish soup is to die for.”
13. Joe Giglio
Cent’Anni Bistro and Wine Bar (Ħal Għargħur)
“Cent’Anni in Għargħur…. quaint and close to home.”
14. Bjorn Formosa
Palazzo Preca (Valletta)
“Palazzo Preca. Excellent atmosphere and exquisite seafood.”