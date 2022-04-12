د . إAEDSRر . س

Tini Bit-Toona! Your Favourite Tuna Ħobż Biz-Żejt Just Got A Gluten-Free Vegan Makeover

Everyone loves a good Ħobż biż-Żejt. It has become a staple of Maltese culture and that’s why Dr. Juice has taken this delicious classic and created a vegan, gluten-free version for everyone to enjoy! 

Perfect to eat whilst you’re at the beach, trekking along the Victoria Lines, exploring Dingli Cliffs, or just as a mid-day snack – if you live in Malta, then you’ve almost definitely had a bite of ħobż biż-żejt before unless you don’t eat fish or gluten. 

That’s why Dr. Juice has come up with this new culinary creation using a chickpea-based substitute, toona! 

Fish being one of the main ingredients of a good, hearty, ħobż biż-żejt – means that the old-school way of preparing it excludes vegetarians, vegans, or just anyone who straight-up hates fish from enjoying this classic Maltese meal. 

Building this meal the conventional way usually consists of some good quality chopped tomatoes or kunserva (tomato paste) spread on your ftira or Ħobża tal-Malti (Maltese Bread). Add capers, chopped onions, garlic, salt and pepper, a little parsley and some extra virgin olive oil are then layered on top.

This version of ħobż biż-żejt includes a vegan toona mix made from chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, giardiniera, capers, fresh mint, and basil. All of these ingredients will come together on a fresh artisan gluten-free toasted ciabatta sandwich, made locally in Gozo. 

You can get your hands on their vegan, gluten-free version for a taste of Malta today by ordering through the Dr. Juice app, Bolt or Wolt. You can also visit any one of their locations strewn across the island. 

This way those who have taken on a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle can still enjoy a classic tuna ftira!

Even coeliac’s who could not enjoy the traditional Maltese bread can now enjoy one of Malta’s traditional dishes thanks to the Gozitan gluten-free ciabatta. 

Tag a Ħobż Biż-Żejt lover who needs to try this!

