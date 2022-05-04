Watch: Grab A Bite To Eat At This Newly Opened San Ġwann Eatery

Serving you breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between – this newly opened eatery will make your mouth water and satisfy your hunger with mind-boggling dishes. Make sure you’re hungry as hell when you visit as you’ll want to order everything on the menu. Catering to almost every dietary requirement under the sun, your whole squad will find something to munch on. Sweet treats and savoury delights alike, check out all of the delightful dishes just waiting for you.

Have you started drooling yet? Head on over to their website and book your table ASAP. Serving up a unique bistro experience, Hungry Hippie ticks all of the boxes. Central location, gorgeous interiors, divine looking sweet treats and options for meat and non-meat eaters all make Hungry Hippie the place to be. Giving you the option to get their delicious food delivered home – Hungry Hippie is also available on Wolt. So, no matter if you’re craving a Pistachio Croissant for breakfast or want to try out the Linguine alle Vongole, you can curb your hunger in no time. Banging burgers, sweet treats, vegan dishes, succulent salmon, and everything in between are all waiting at Hungry Hippie.

Open seven days a week, you can visit Hungry Hippie anytime during the week between 8.30am and 10pm or between 9am and 10pm on the weekends. Found at the heart of San Ġwann, Hungry Hippies will soon become your go-to place for watching live sports! Showing Formula One, football, boxing and loads of other events, Hungry Hippie will curb your hunger while making sure you don’t miss a moment of the game. Tag someone who needs to take you!