It’s International Beer Day! Here Are Some Of Malta’s Best Brews

Beer has always been a massive part of Maltese culture. It initially started to be locally produced in mass in the 1920s, with the famously known Pale Ale by the Maltese pioneers Farsons brewery. Since then, locally made beer has become more common, especially in the last decades. With today being International Beer Day, here is a list of some of the best Maltese-owned craft beers and classics, in no particular order. 1. Lord Chambray A brewery based in Gozo, Lord Chambay has revolutionised the local beer movement with its creations. Malta’s very own first craft beer, committed to the art of craft beer; its products are unfiltered, unpasteurised and naturally carbonated, with great attention to detail given to ensure the best quality possible.

2. Stretta Driven by a deep passion for great-tasting beers, local brewer John Borg Barthet created this chart-topping brew. Inspired by his father’s family, who lived on Strait Street, he wanted his creations to reflect the place where it all originated from.

3. Cisk A classic to say the least, Cisk was first brewed in August of 1929. The brand definitely had a major role in the formation of the beer industry in Malta. It is loved by locals and foreigners alike.

4. Farsons’ Blue Label A definite favourite among many locals, it is known for its richness and smooth taste. It is a top-fermented ale, which has also won various awards for its quality.

5. Gallery – The Brew Gallery is an award-winning local brewery and was even the official beer for Valletta 2018. Beyond the classics, it is also known for its Wheat beer and Lemongrass beer.

6. Oh My Grandma! Inspired by a 99-year old Nanna, and formulated using only locally harvested ingredients, this craft beer was initially launched last year. The beer is rich in Maltese elements, being created from locally grown wheat and barley and Xwejni sea salt from Gozo.

7. The Phoenix Raw Beer What started out as a passion, ended up developing as a professional brewery. With a selection of beers available, the Phoenix Raw Beer is famously known for the TAR Robust Porter and the Blonde Floral Ale.

8. Huskie Brewed and bottled in Malta, Huskie describes themselves as a “locally run Maltese micro brewery,” with a passion for science and quality that brews premium craft beer.

BONUS: Beer Head, Malta’s Craft Beer Shop You can find all of these local beers at Malta’s own Craft Beer Shop, founded with the purpose of serving the local craft beer community. Its owners wanted to create a space where beer aficionados can gather and try out all sorts of craft beer, both local and international. And if beer isn’t your thing, they also have the widest selection of hot sauces on the island, for the ultimate spice.