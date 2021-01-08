Jungle-Themed Chain Restaurant To Replace Bay Street’s Hard Rock Cafe

An American jungle-themed chain restaurant called Rainforest Cafe, will be opening up in Bay Street, in the space previously occupied by the beloved Hard Rock Cafe.

There are currently 22 Rainforest Cafe outlets situated all around the world – Malta’s outlet will thus be the 23rd.

This restaurant chain is best known for its over-the-top rainforest features and animatronics. Its menu consists of a variety of foods, ranging from seafood and beef, to pasta and pizzas.

Hard Rock Cafe’s Bay Street outlet shut down for good last November, with the country’s rock community mourning the loss of a national music hub.

Sources from within the restaurant had told Lovin Malta that whilst the St Julian’s outlet shut down permanently, the franchise is looking to re-open elsewhere. Hard Rock Cafe’s Valletta Waterfront outlet remained open.

Back in December, the chain created a Facebook page dedicated to its St Julian’s outlet. It has already amassed just under 3,000 likes.

Here’s a sneak peek of what the restaurant will look like.