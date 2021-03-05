Leading Maltese Chef Calls On Closing Restaurants To Donate Any Extra Food To Help Feed Families

A leading Maltese chef in charge of a charity focused on delivering free food to the most vulnerable on the island has issued a plea to restaurants caught off-guard by new COVID-19 measures.

As restaurants must close from today onwards, only being allowed to offer takeaways, Victory Kitchen’s Rafel Sammut has called on chefs who are suddenly left with a large stock of food to donate it to the charity, which will then distribute it to families in need.

“If you have any excess food that is still in good condition, please don’t throw it away. Contact me on 99906056 – we can re-use this for Victory Kitchen,” Sammut said in a post that’s receiving widespread support.