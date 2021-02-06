Lovin Recommends: 164 Maltese Bars, Eateries And Restaurants You Need To Check Out In 2021

Tiny Malta has transformed into a foodie’s paradise in the space of a decade with all four corners of the islands offering up some incredible culinary experiences, no matter the cuisine.

COVID-19 might have put a downer on our 2020, but that the islands’ eateries have still managed to be at the top of their game, serving up culinary excellence, whether it’s €10 or €100, or whether it’s in Valletta, Hamrun, or Marsaskala.

This list marks the third edition of Lovin Recommends, where we grace the doors of worthy joints across the islands with a big fat red LM sticker. So the next time you see one of those babies out in the wild, it’ll mean we’ve given the establishment our approval and a deserving two thumbs up.

In no particular order, here are 161 Maltese bars, eateries and restaurants you need to add to your foodie bucket list for 2021. Now sit back, relax, and enjoy this culinary journey around Malta’s taste traps.