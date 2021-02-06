Lovin Recommends: 164 Maltese Bars, Eateries And Restaurants You Need To Check Out In 2021

د . إAEDSRر . س

Tiny Malta has transformed into a foodie’s paradise in the space of a decade with all four corners of the islands offering up some incredible culinary experiences, no matter the cuisine.

COVID-19 might have put a downer on our 2020, but that the islands’ eateries have still managed to be at the top of their game, serving up culinary excellence, whether it’s €10 or €100, or whether it’s in Valletta, Hamrun, or Marsaskala.

This list marks the third edition of Lovin Recommends, where we grace the doors of worthy joints across the islands with a big fat red LM sticker. So the next time you see one of those babies out in the wild, it’ll mean we’ve given the establishment our approval and a deserving two thumbs up.

In no particular order, here are 161 Maltese bars, eateries and restaurants you need to add to your foodie bucket list for 2021. Now sit back, relax, and enjoy this culinary journey around Malta’s taste traps.

 1. Da Pippo

2. Rubino

3. Trabuxu Wine Bar

4. Noni

5. Zero Sei Trattoria

6. The Harbour Club

7. Scaccia Grill

8. Artiglio

9. Vecchia Taranto

10. Giannini

11. Pastaus

12. Il-Ħorża

13. Capo Crudo

14. The Pub

15. N Japenese Bistro

16. No.43

17. The Submarine

18. Piadina Caffe

19. Cafe Society

20. Alchemy

21. Yard 32 Gin and Tapas

22. Wild Honey

23. ĠUGAR – Hangout & Bar

24. Kingsway

25. 59 Republic

26. Garam Masala

27. Pinoy Street Food

28. ION

29. Under Grain

30. Aaron’s Kitchen

31. AKI

32. Cockney’s

33. Guze Bistro

34. La Sfoglia

35. Mezzodi

36. Palazzo Preca

37. Sotto Zero Sei Pizzeria

38. Trabuxu

39. Garam Masala

40. Palazzo Parisio

41. L’Agape

42. Barbajean

43. Chef’s Table

44. Drfit Meze Cafe

45. Elba

46. Essence Of India

48. Fins And Gills

49. Java

50. La Buona Trattoria Del Nonno

51. Made in Sud

52. Nine Lives

53. The Grub

54. Zigumar

55. Tarragon

56. Benjawan

57. Chang Thai

58. Rebekah’s

59. Commando

60. One80

61. Root 81

62. Rogantino’s

63. Crystal Palace (Is-Serkin)

64. Diar il-Bniet

65. Giuseppi’s

66. Charlie’s Inn

67. De Mondion

68. Tartarun

69. Roots

70. Il Corsaro

71. Enchante

72. Zion

73. La Nostra Padrona

74. Carmens Ghar Lapsi

75. Tal Petut

76. Skaliz by Grabiel

77. Il-Hnejja

78. Hammets Macina

79. Rickshaw

80. Yufu

81. Santa Lucia

82. Bahia

83. Pulcinella

84. Chukkas

85. Danny’s

86. The Lord Nelson

87. Shakinah

88. Ali Baba

89. HiMù

90. Tikka’s

91. Emma’s Kitchen

92. La Vela

93. Ta’ Xbiex Water Polo Club

94. Avotaco

95. Baba by Hany Harb

96. Onda Blu

97. Black Egg

98. Pizza Amore e Fantasia

99. Bandit

100. Bianca’s

101. Briju

102. Buchmans

103. Cafe Jubilee

104. Marelli Cafe

105. Novi Bar

106. Okurama

107. Sticky Fingers Joint

108. Ta Marija

109. Le Grenier a Pain

110. Zigumar

111. Hammets Mestizo

112. Emperor of India

113. Il Pirata Bistro

114. Tokyo Fried House

115. Hugo’s Burgers

116. Shoreditch Bar & Kitchen

117. Thirsty Barber

118. Caviar & Bull

119. Zeri’s

120. Sale e Pepe

121. Zen

122. Sharma Ethnic Cuisine

123. Wigi’s Kitchen

124. Zest

125. Blue Elephant

126. Le Bistro (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)

127. Gululu Kcina Maltija (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)

128. Dr Juice

129. Manouche Craft Bakery and Bistro

130. Barracuda

131. Salumeria Gardens

132. Osteria Donna Carmela

133. Hermano’s Burgers

134. Seed

135. Bianco’s

136. Crust Bakery Bar Bistro

137. Lore And Fitch

138. Manakis

139. Naar

140. Tapea

141. Wagamama

142. Oak Berry

143. The Chophouse

144. ImPasta

145. Hole in The Wall

146. Frescos

147. Hammett’s Gastro Bar

148. Charles Grech Bistro

149. TemptAsian

150. Mint

151. Marrobio

152. Giorgio’s

153. Fernando’s

154. Fish Restaurant by FUMIA

155. Mekren

156. Maxokk

157. Mgarr Ix Xini

158. Gleneagles Bar (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)

159. Ta’ Philip Restaurant

160. Tmun Mgarr

161. Country Terrace

162. Vini e Capricci

163. Maldonado

164. Osteria Scottadito

 

We would love to hear what you think, and who should definitely make next year’s Lovin Malta Recommends list in the comments below.

Tag someone who owes you dinner and needs to check out this list!

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

