Lovin Recommends: 164 Maltese Bars, Eateries And Restaurants You Need To Check Out In 2021
Tiny Malta has transformed into a foodie’s paradise in the space of a decade with all four corners of the islands offering up some incredible culinary experiences, no matter the cuisine.
COVID-19 might have put a downer on our 2020, but that the islands’ eateries have still managed to be at the top of their game, serving up culinary excellence, whether it’s €10 or €100, or whether it’s in Valletta, Hamrun, or Marsaskala.
This list marks the third edition of Lovin Recommends, where we grace the doors of worthy joints across the islands with a big fat red LM sticker. So the next time you see one of those babies out in the wild, it’ll mean we’ve given the establishment our approval and a deserving two thumbs up.
In no particular order, here are 161 Maltese bars, eateries and restaurants you need to add to your foodie bucket list for 2021. Now sit back, relax, and enjoy this culinary journey around Malta’s taste traps.
1. Da Pippo
2. Rubino
3. Trabuxu Wine Bar
4. Noni
5. Zero Sei Trattoria
6. The Harbour Club
7. Scaccia Grill
8. Artiglio
9. Vecchia Taranto
10. Giannini
11. Pastaus
12. Il-Ħorża
13. Capo Crudo
14. The Pub
15. N Japenese Bistro
16. No.43
17. The Submarine
18. Piadina Caffe
19. Cafe Society
20. Alchemy
21. Yard 32 Gin and Tapas
22. Wild Honey
23. ĠUGAR – Hangout & Bar
24. Kingsway
25. 59 Republic
26. Garam Masala
27. Pinoy Street Food
28. ION
29. Under Grain
30. Aaron’s Kitchen
31. AKI
32. Cockney’s
33. Guze Bistro
34. La Sfoglia
35. Mezzodi
36. Palazzo Preca
37. Sotto Zero Sei Pizzeria
38. Trabuxu
39. Garam Masala
40. Palazzo Parisio
41. L’Agape
42. Barbajean
43. Chef’s Table
44. Drfit Meze Cafe
45. Elba
46. Essence Of India
48. Fins And Gills
49. Java
50. La Buona Trattoria Del Nonno
51. Made in Sud
52. Nine Lives
53. The Grub
54. Zigumar
55. Tarragon
56. Benjawan
57. Chang Thai
58. Rebekah’s
59. Commando
60. One80
61. Root 81
62. Rogantino’s
63. Crystal Palace (Is-Serkin)
64. Diar il-Bniet
65. Giuseppi’s
66. Charlie’s Inn
67. De Mondion
68. Tartarun
69. Roots
70. Il Corsaro
71. Enchante
72. Zion
73. La Nostra Padrona
74. Carmens Ghar Lapsi
75. Tal Petut
76. Skaliz by Grabiel
77. Il-Hnejja
78. Hammets Macina
79. Rickshaw
80. Yufu
81. Santa Lucia
82. Bahia
83. Pulcinella
84. Chukkas
85. Danny’s
86. The Lord Nelson
87. Shakinah
88. Ali Baba
89. HiMù
90. Tikka’s
91. Emma’s Kitchen
92. La Vela
93. Ta’ Xbiex Water Polo Club
94. Avotaco
95. Baba by Hany Harb
96. Onda Blu
97. Black Egg
98. Pizza Amore e Fantasia
99. Bandit
100. Bianca’s
101. Briju
102. Buchmans
103. Cafe Jubilee
104. Marelli Cafe
105. Novi Bar
106. Okurama
107. Sticky Fingers Joint
108. Ta Marija
109. Le Grenier a Pain
110. Zigumar
111. Hammets Mestizo
112. Emperor of India
113. Il Pirata Bistro
114. Tokyo Fried House
115. Hugo’s Burgers
116. Shoreditch Bar & Kitchen
117. Thirsty Barber
118. Caviar & Bull
119. Zeri’s
120. Sale e Pepe
121. Zen
122. Sharma Ethnic Cuisine
123. Wigi’s Kitchen
124. Zest
125. Blue Elephant
126. Le Bistro (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)
127. Gululu Kcina Maltija (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)
128. Dr Juice
129. Manouche Craft Bakery and Bistro
130. Barracuda
131. Salumeria Gardens
132. Osteria Donna Carmela
133. Hermano’s Burgers
134. Seed
135. Bianco’s
136. Crust Bakery Bar Bistro
137. Lore And Fitch
138. Manakis
139. Naar
140. Tapea
141. Wagamama
142. Oak Berry
143. The Chophouse
144. ImPasta
145. Hole in The Wall
146. Frescos
147. Hammett’s Gastro Bar
148. Charles Grech Bistro
149. TemptAsian
150. Mint
151. Marrobio
152. Giorgio’s
153. Fernando’s
154. Fish Restaurant by FUMIA
155. Mekren
156. Maxokk
157. Mgarr Ix Xini
158. Gleneagles Bar (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)
159. Ta’ Philip Restaurant
160. Tmun Mgarr
161. Country Terrace
162. Vini e Capricci
163. Maldonado
164. Osteria Scottadito
