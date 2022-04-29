Watch: Four Finalists For Lovin Malta’s Epic Foodie Competition Have Been Announced

The big moment has finally come. The four finalists of Lovin Malta’s Epic Foodie Competition have been announced!

Tara Bonello, Luana Cassar, Kasienka Waluk, and Julia Azzopardi have made the cut from no less than the over 7,000 participants across Instagram and Facebook, and have come that much closer to a prize that could well be considered the pinnacle of foodie-ism.

These four lucky finalists are now in the running to win over 100 free meals for two from some of the best restaurants, eateries and food trucks the islands have to offer – but that’s not all!