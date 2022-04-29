Watch: Four Finalists For Lovin Malta’s Epic Foodie Competition Have Been Announced
The big moment has finally come. The four finalists of Lovin Malta’s Epic Foodie Competition have been announced!
Tara Bonello, Luana Cassar, Kasienka Waluk, and Julia Azzopardi have made the cut from no less than the over 7,000 participants across Instagram and Facebook, and have come that much closer to a prize that could well be considered the pinnacle of foodie-ism.
These four lucky finalists are now in the running to win over 100 free meals for two from some of the best restaurants, eateries and food trucks the islands have to offer – but that’s not all!
The overall winner of the Epic Foodie Competition will also enjoy two private dining experiences – one with Matt Vella and another with Rafel Sammut.
The winner will also win cooking class for two courtesy of the Mediterranean Culinary Academy!
Each of the four finalists will now be taking part in one awesome Grand Final, where we will decide who’ll be taking home the title of Malta’s Ultimate Foodie.
Details of the quiz will be shared with the respective finalists and of course our eager followers very soon.
Don’t forget, our second-place foodie won’t be going home empty-handed! Thanks to some of Malta and Gozo’s newest eateries, the most innovative culinary minds, and definite contenders for our Lovin Recommends 2023 listing, our runner-up finalist will also get the chance to experience the food and drinks at six (and counting) eateries, with more and more expressing interest every day.
Not a bad time to be a foodie, right?
Share this article with all your friends, spread the munchies, and good luck to our finalists!
Let the games begin…