10 DAYS TO GO: Eat For Free At Over 100 Of Malta’s Top Restaurants With Our Epic Foodie Competition

The Lovin Malta Epic Foodie Giveaway, where one incredibly lucky winner will be eating out for free at over 100 restaurants is coming to your dining tables in just a few days’ time!

Whether you’re a food lover, culinary connoisseur, or a TikTok foodie, check our sneak peek at what to expect in our video explainer below, and get the latest hints on our competition launch date hereunder.

So what is the Epic Foodie Competition? all so that you and a partner of your choice could be in with the chance of eating out at over 100 different restaurants for free! We’re teaming up with over a hundred of our favourite handpicked restaurants, eateries, food trucks and bars that made the cut in this year’s exclusive Lovin Recommends 2022 list That’s equivalent to a whopping value of well over €5,000! Or if you prefer, that adds up to eating out every weekend without whipping out a single euro for an entire year. And hey, you deserve it. Deplatform cheat meals already.

When will the competition launch? Keep your eyes peeled, and your cutlery primed – it’s all going down the week of April 20th. And what better way to celebrate our 6th anniversary (and 4/20 munchies) than the biggest foodie competition the island has ever seen.

How many restaurants and eateries are on board? Over 100 establishments and counting have already signed up with more registering their interest by the day. Dress to the nines and fetch a napkin, because you have some noshing to do for our biggest giveaway yet!

My restaurant is on the Lovin Recommends 2022 list and I haven’t been contacted yet… Fret not, you should be hearing from us soon. If not, drop us an email on [email protected]

My restaurant is NOT on the Lovin Recommends 2022 list but I want to be a part of this anyway… Get in touch regardless, we have some exciting plans for you guys too!

Ready to participate? Be sure to get your mouths drooling and your stomachs growling ahead of the Epic Foodie Competition with some primetime viewing of Lovin Eats, Lovin Streats, Basically and Lovin Recommends, and be sure to sift through the full list of Lovin Recommends 2022 eateries right here. And remember: there’s food to be had

plenty of it

week of April 20th (don’t say we didn’t warn you)