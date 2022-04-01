Everything You Need To Know About The Epic Foodie Competition

This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill! This year we decided that the only thing better than an April Fool’s joke is an actual epic competition/giveaway. It might sound too good to be true but the Lovin Malta Epic Foodie Giveaway brought to you by Lovin Recommends 2022 is 100% real and set to launch.

We will be revealing more details on how you can participate in the coming days. With over 100 restaurants and eateries already on board to tickle your tastebuds, that’s more than 100 meals worth over €5,000 of dinners for two (and the list is growing)…

Stay tuned for instructions on how YOU and a friend could walk away with a year of eating out at every restaurant that’s worth its weight in salt across the island. Keep your eyes peeled, your friends close and be sure to work up a good appetite – The Epic Foodie Giveaway has just landed. Be sure to follow all our socials to be the first to be in with a chance at making the cut. Help us support Malta and Gozo’s many restaurants, eateries and bars, and reigns supreme as the Lovin Recommends 2022 Epic Foodie champion. Full details will be announced shortly. Tag a foodie in the comments section on Facebook and get ready.

