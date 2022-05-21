Everything You Need To Know About The Epic Foodie Competition Grand Final

Ever since we kicked things off on April Fool’s, the big day is finally edging closer and closer and we can hardly wait: the Epic Foodie Competition Grand Final is soon here! Over 7,000 of you liked, shared and commented in the hopes of being one of the four lucky finalists. Now the showdown can begin! Tara Bonello, Kasienka Waluk, Julia Azzopardi, and newly-announced Andrea Tonna, will be going head-to-head in the ultimate Epic Foodie Competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Andrea Tonna, our fourth finalist, was selected at random after the prior contestant was unable to commit to the final.

What will happen in the Grand Final? In each of the three rounds we have planned, our four contestants will have the opportunity to showcase their sizzle skills, their foodie knowledge and prove just how social media savvy they can be. As each round progresses, the questions get spicier, the sneaky surprises get all the more unexpected, and the competition will get tougher – not every contestant will make the cut! Once we work our way to the third and final round, all bets are off the table. Our two remaining finalists will battle it out in hopes of being crowned the Epic Foodie Competition winner of over 100 free meals for two across Malta and Gozo’s coolest restaurants!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Where can I watch the Grand Final? The Grand Final itself will be streamed online across all of Lovin Malta’s main social media platforms, so that you can watch and cheer for your favourites to win this Grand Prize. Coming to a screen near you at the end of May, keep your eyes peeled for more updates soon.

What’s the grand prize? Not needing to step foot in your kitchen sounds like a dream come true – and that’s exactly what these four finalists are competing for! With over 100 unique restaurants, bars, eateries and everything in between forming part of the Lovin Recommends 2022 list, you won’t need to wash your dishes for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Apart from having the possibility to eat out almost every other day, the winners will also be treated to two super exclusive private dining experiences where they get to enjoy culinary creations by Matt Vella and Rafel Sammut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

The winner also will get the opportunity to experience a cooking class for two thanks to the Mediterranean Culinary Academy – yes, the steaks (geddit?) are high for this Grand Final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Don’t forget, whoever comes in second place won’t be going home empty-handed either as a whole host of upcoming restaurants wanted to get in on the action and offer the runner-up some divine dishes, so everyone wins! A huge good luck goes to our finalists and stay tuned for the Epic Foodie Competition Grand Final! Feeling hungry yet?