Eat For Free For One Year At Over 100 Restaurants In Malta And Gozo

Lovin Recommends has become synonymous with the best dining and drinking experiences that Malta and Gozo have to offer. To celebrate this with all of our followers we’ve decided to step things up a notch. What if we told you you could eat out at Malta and Gozo’s top restaurants at absolutely no cost for one whole year?

Presenting Lovin Malta’s Epic Foodie Competition, brought to you by Lovin Recommends, our annual ranking of the absolute best places to nab some excellent nosh and fabulous drinks.

We’ve teamed up with the hottest new restaurants, the most exquisite Michelin-starred eateries, and even your favourite grab-and-go food trucks, so that you and a partner of your choice could be in with the chance of eating out at over 100 different restaurants for free!

The biggest foodie giveaway to ever hit the Maltese islands has landed! Keep your eyes peeled for the official launch in the coming weeks – be in with the chance to experience dining at all of Malta’s best eateries that made the cut in this years Lovin Recommends 2022 for the next 12 months. Ready to set those tastebuds ablaze and indulge in dinners on the house? Stay tuned for the next step dropping at 12PM today and tell us which Lovin Recommends restaurants you want to visit in the Lovin Malta Epic Foodie Competition.