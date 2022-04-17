د . إAEDSRر . س

The Countdown Has Begun! Lovin Malta’s Epic Foodie Competition To Launch On 4/20

The wait is almost over: the Lovin Malta Epic Foodie Competition, where one incredibly lucky winner will be eating out for free at over 100 restaurants, is coming to your dining tables on 4/20, just in time for our 6th anniversary celebrations!

 

What is the Epic Foodie Competition?

Over 100 of our favourite handpicked restaurants, eateries, food trucks and bars as seen in this year’s exclusive Lovin Recommends 2022 list, have teamed up with us, so that you and a friend could be in with the chance of eating out at over 100 different restaurants for free!

In other words, you could save over €5,000 in free meals every weekend for one whole year.

How can you participate?

Ready your plates, dress to the nines, and make room for some delicious meals – remember it’s all going down on April 20th!

Just be sure to follow all our social media platforms to be the first to be in with a chance at making the cut, and be sure to read through our competition’s terms and conditions once we’re live the week of April 20th.

Above all, this is your opportunity to help us collectively support Malta and Gozo’s many restaurants, eateries and bars, and ultimately reign supreme as the Lovin Recommends 2022 Epic Foodie Competition champion.

