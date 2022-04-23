Runner-Up For The Epic Foodie Competition To Win Free Meals At The Islands’ Newest Restaurants

All eyes on the Epic Foodie Competition grand prize: 100+ free dinners for two at Malta and Gozo’s best restaurants, one-on-one cooking classes, private dining with two of Malta’s favourite chefs – and there can only be one winner. Losing out on this incredible prize won’t be something easy to stomach. Which is why we’re happy to announce we have some extra special prizes lined up for our second-place finalist in the Epic Foodie Giveaway; and they’re brought to you by some of Malta and Gozo’s newest eateries, the islands’ most exciting restaurants, and some definite contenders for next year’s exclusive Lovin Recommends 2023 listing…

AYU Travellers Kitchen Brought to you by the brilliant team behind Cafe Jubilee, AYU (the shortened version of ‘Ayubowan’ which means “may you be blessed with a long life”) breathes new life into the group’s Gżira outlet, and has brought a plethora of new dishes to the Maltese islands, the likes of which have not been seen before!

An ode to the travels of AYU’s founders, the eateries menu is as diverse as it is exciting. From fregola Sarda to Sri Lankan black pork curry, you and a friend’ll surely find something to suit both your likings here.

Mamma’s Sugar Piping-hot bread twists, freshly-baked baklava delight, gourmet cinnamon rolls, and fluffy mini pancakes are just some of the wonderful desserts you can find dotting the displays of this quaint Ta’ Xbiex confectionery.

Opening its doors at the tail-end of 2021, you and a friend could be strolling into a dessert lover’s dream house in no time! And be sure to grab one of the many coffee varieties while sampling their newest treats too.

Chickeria Newly-minted and flaming Chickeria is a Ħandaq-based delivery-only service specialising in fire-roasted rotisserie. From their range of homemade in-house sauces to their signature fire-roasted chicken these guys are all about serving up red-hot meals on wheels.

While they may have meaty and juicy burgers, chargrilled pulled-chicken ciabattas, and Ras el Hanout-grilled wings, don’t let the name fool you! Chickeria also knows a thing or two about mouthwatering plant-based meals for us vegetarians and vegans. Be sure to check out their vegetarian Chick’less burger, their vegan Yakitori corn pops, or their vegan lentil salad (and that’s just to name a few). The team are also throwing in beers for you to enjoy alongside your order so get ready to cheers to some tasty nibbles.

Don Royale A self-described authentic Italian experience, Don Royale is the newest brainchild of chef and household name Marvin Gauci. Under the watchful eye of GM Michael Sultana, all Don Royale dishes are prepared by Italian chefs and paired alongside specially-curated wines to match their delectable creations.

From stuffed treccione pizza, to steamy gnocchi dripping with four cheeses, all this and more dishes from our Sicilian and Italian cousins could be yours!

Obi Japanese Fusion At just a few months old, Obi Japanese Fusion is already shaking things up in the local culinary scene. The contemporary Japanese fusion restaurant and lounge bar in the heart of St Julian’s melding east and west cuisine, and marrying old and new techniques to create some decadent new recipes. Whether it’s blackened tofu bao buns, a serving of truffle noodles, or a signature dish of Japanese-style beef-and-vegetable curry, you’re sure to experience a burst of flavour with every mouthful.

Don’t forget to also check out Obi’s impressive range of ice-cold colourful cocktails – and with a tasting menu on offer as part of the prize, you really don’t want to miss out!

Hammett’s Monastik Rounding off our reveal (so far) of restaurants for runner-up finalists to sample, Hammett’s Monastik is the newest kid on the block and the latest eatery to join the now-four-strong Hammett’s Collection.

Opening soon in Sliema, Hammett’s Monastik promises to deliver a continental European dining experience. With modern twists to the traditional recipes we’ve come to love, Monastik is also touting the importance of sustainable cooking by using seasonal crops, shopping locally and minimising food waste as vital pillars to creating some absolutely delightful dishes. Stay tuned for more updates from Hammett’s Monastik coming very soon…

So with a runner-up prize that could easily be an incredible standalone giveaway, you absolutely can’t afford to miss out on the chance to win. And this is how you can be in with a chance of walking away with the winner or runner-up prize…

How to participate in the Epic Foodie Giveaway If you’re ready to eat out at over 100 of Malta and Gozo’s coolest restaurants across one year for FREE, then here’s what you have to do in 4 easy steps: Head on over to our Facebook page AND our Instagram account and hit like or follow Like the Epic Foodie Competition post on either page Tag a fellow foodie Share the post on your Facebook/Instagram story and tag us so we know you’re in the running Don’t forget – we will not be accepting comments on both the Facebook post and Instagram post after 12PM (midday) CEST on Monday 25th April 2022.

Get following, liking, tagging and sharing – the race to the Epic Foodie Competition grand final is on! Who knows – we might have an even greater selection of restaurants for you in the coming days… What other new and exciting eateries would you like to see on this list? Drop us a line in the comments section