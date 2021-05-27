د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Streats Visits The Iconic Marsaxlokk Seafront In A Delicious Season Debut At 7.30pm

After two incredible seasons exploring Malta’s most delicious restaurants and eateries in Lovin Eats, Johnathan Cilia is back with a new spin-off series dedicated to the most iconic streets on the Maltese Islands. 

Episode one drops tonight at 7.30pm, with Lovin Streats visiting the gorgeous seaside street of Xatt is-Sajjieda in Marsaxlokk. 

It’s a place known for fish – so one cuisine is definitely on the agenda – but don’t be surprised by the appearance of red meat in this culinary hub!

TRAILER: Lovin Streats Season 1 Episode 1

Welcome to Lovin Streats 🇲🇹After two incredible seasons exploring Malta's most delicious restaurants and eateries in Lovin Eats and as COVID-19 measures start being lifted ahead of summer, Johnathan Cilia is back with a new spin-off series dedicated to the most iconic streets and localities on the Maltese islands 🌴Stay tuned for episode one, dropping tomorrow, all about the gorgeous seaside street of Xatt is-Sajjieda in Marsaxlokk 😍🐟

Don’t miss a second by clicking on the premiere link below:

Lovin Streats is here, and in the first episode of the new series, Johnathan Cilia takes us on a tour of the sights, sounds and tastes of Marsaxlokk's picturesque Xatt is-Sajjieda 🐟😍

