Lovin Streats Visits The Iconic Marsaxlokk Seafront In A Delicious Season Debut At 7.30pm

After two incredible seasons exploring Malta’s most delicious restaurants and eateries in Lovin Eats, Johnathan Cilia is back with a new spin-off series dedicated to the most iconic streets on the Maltese Islands.

Episode one drops tonight at 7.30pm, with Lovin Streats visiting the gorgeous seaside street of Xatt is-Sajjieda in Marsaxlokk.

It’s a place known for fish – so one cuisine is definitely on the agenda – but don’t be surprised by the appearance of red meat in this culinary hub!