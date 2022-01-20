WATCH: Taste A Fusion Of Cuisines With Jasminder In The Latest Episode Of Taħlita Perfetta

Putting her very own twist on traditional dishes, Jasminder serves up some Indian onion bhajis, takes the traditional Nigerian jollof rice and adds her own Indian spin to it, and finishes off the meal with a super sweet mango lassi.

Finding her home in Gozo, Jasminder has a rich heritage, with a mix of Nigerian, Indian and English cultures helping to mould her into who she is today. That’s why Dora gets to explore a whole fusion of flavours.

The second season of Taħlita Perfetta is all about trying out different cuisines and experiencing all of the unique festivities that characterise different cultures. In the latest episode of the foodie show, join host Dora as she meets Jasminder.

The food she cooked comes from three different cultures the dishes are synonymous with – foods that Jasminder’s family regularly mix and love to eat whenever celebrating.

Diwali, the traditional festival of light celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, is one of the most popular holidays her family celebrates.

While Jasminder has been exploring the world for the past five years, she has been calling Gozo her home since 2021. Picking up different aspects of various cultures along her travels, Jasminder has really leaned on her cooking to help her feel at home.

Coming across the spices and components used in these traditional dishes seemed too good to be true, but Jasminder has found the perfect shop that stocks up on these ingredients.

With Jasminder also aiding the community through her own social enterprises, like RAAH which she started back when she was in Birmingham, she has a first-hand experience of all the injustices which expats face in our country.

Explore her culture and cuisine in the latest episode of Taħlita Perfetta.

