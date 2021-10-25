8 Maltese Restaurants Serving Pasta That Will Leave You Feeling Saucy

Holy Cannelloni! It’s October 25th and that means it’s World Pasta Day. There are over 600 different types of pasta worldwide, providing everyone with a taste of that delicious comfort food we all love. Naturally, we’ve put together some of the best places on the island, in no particular order that won’t leave you sauce-spicious on where to go eat pasta next.

1. Pastaus Pastaus offers the chance to choose your own personalised delicious plate of pasta, that can be enjoyed with a view of Valletta.

2. Hugos’s Pizza and Pasta The place where wine and pasta find the ideal blend, located in Paceville.

3. Sale & Pepe Sale & Pepe is famous for its homemade whole wheat Fettucine with rabbit ragu, while also offering amazingly presented plates of pasta with different tasty recipes located in St Julians.

4. Sphinx Pastizzeria We couldn’t do a list of pasta and not include Tipana, the Queen of traditional Maltese pasta. Head over to Sphinx Pastizzeria in Ħal Qormi for this delicious dish.

5. Zero Sei Trattoria Romana This little roman-run trattoria is located in Valletta and dishes out some of the most delicious and well-cooked pasta on the islands. You will find it tough to decide between their Amatriciana and Carbonara.

6.Il-Panzier At Il-Panzier you will find delicious pasta that will transport you from this hidden gem located in Victoria Gozo and to Sicily.

7.Pulcinella Carbonara receives a new definition of being delicious when eating at Ħamrun’s* Pulcinella. It’s even been featured on the latest Lovin Streets. But if you’re looking for your carbonara fix and don’t want to leave home, you can always check Lovin Eats’ delivery-quarantine edition celebrating the classic dish.

8. Fasta Located in Gzira, Fasta offers a wonderful place where cheese and Pasta mix into some of the most delicious plates.