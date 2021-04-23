Malta’s Fried Chicken Gods Have Ventured Further North With A New Żebbuġ Store

Like Jon Snow making his way up to the Wall, Malta’s fried chicken gods have begun their journey up north with the launch of a brand new eatery… in Żebbuġ.

Crispy Flavoured Chicken, better known as CFC, has just opened a new branch and people are already losing their minds at the fact that they don’t have to travel to the deep south to get their hands on those luscious thighs…

With stores in Ħal Għaxaq and Marsascala, this has to be their most daring venture yet…

The new store, located on Mdina Road, opens up possibilities of faster delivery to everyone else around the island and it is all we could ever dream of during these lockdown times.