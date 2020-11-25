Maltese Chef-Sister Duo Launch First Cooking Book In Aid Of Dar Bjorn

Roberta and Ramona Preca, a locally-renowned chef-sister duo, will be launching their very first cooking book – and part of its proceeds will be going towards the newer and bigger Dar Bjorn. The cooking book, titled ‘It’s About Time’, will be launching at a book signing event at DMall at the Tigne Point Shopping Mall in Sliema between the 27th and 29th November.

This event will be going down this Black Friday weekend and the beautiful hardback book can be yours for just €25. So if you’re not sure what to get that special someone this Christmas, chances are they’re going to love this new publication – plus, it’s all for a good cause! The Preca sisters are behind a plethora of well-renowned local restaurants; we’re talking Palazzo Preca, Tal-Familja Restaurant, and King’s Own Band Club.

Their passion for all things gastronomical started back when they were kids, as they used to help their father chop up vegetables as he prepared appetisers for the hungry patrons at the King’s Own Band Club. So with a lifetime of learning under their belts, you can rest assured that the Preca sisters are pretty damn good at what they do. A part of the book’s proceedings will be going to the new Dar Bjorn – a bigger and better home for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. This care home is the brainchild of local ALS awareness activist Bjorn Formosa. Formosa’s life changed completely when he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), that is a disease that causes the death of neutrons controlling voluntary muscles.