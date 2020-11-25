د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Chef-Sister Duo Launch First Cooking Book In Aid Of Dar Bjorn

Author profile image

By

0

Roberta and Ramona Preca, a locally-renowned chef-sister duo, will be launching their very first cooking book – and part of its proceeds will be going towards the newer and bigger Dar Bjorn.

The cooking book, titled ‘It’s About Time’, will be launching at a book signing event at DMall at the Tigne Point Shopping Mall in Sliema between the 27th and 29th November.

 

This event will be going down this Black Friday weekend and the beautiful hardback book can be yours for just €25.

So if you’re not sure what to get that special someone this Christmas, chances are they’re going to love this new publication – plus, it’s all for a good cause!

The Preca sisters are behind a plethora of well-renowned local restaurants; we’re talking Palazzo Preca, Tal-Familja Restaurant, and King’s Own Band Club.

Their passion for all things gastronomical started back when they were kids, as they used to help their father chop up vegetables as he prepared appetisers for the hungry patrons at the King’s Own Band Club.

So with a lifetime of learning under their belts, you can rest assured that the Preca sisters are pretty damn good at what they do.

A part of the book’s proceedings will be going to the new Dar Bjorn – a bigger and better home for people living with neurodegenerative diseases.

This care home is the brainchild of local ALS awareness activist Bjorn Formosa. Formosa’s life changed completely when he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), that is a disease that causes the death of neutrons controlling voluntary muscles.

Since then, Bjorn has dedicated his entire being to raising awareness about the challenges people living with ALS and similar diseases face.

So help Bjorn out and polish your culinary skills this Black Friday weekend by getting your hands on a copy of ‘It’s About Time’. You can buy it online here.

Tag a friend who loves to cook

READ NEXT: Mosta's Favourite Smokey Food Truck Opens Twin Van In Pembroke

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK

Google Fonts

400: Too many fonts requested for Internet Explorer

Please request fewer web fonts for Internet Explorer or only the fonts which are used on this page. Older versions of Internet Explorer block and download ALL requested web fonts, whether they are used or not.

Requested (11) web fonts: Family{name=Bitter, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v16} (style: normal, weight: 400, {wght=400.0}),Family{name=Lato, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v17} (style: normal, weight: 400),Family{name=Libre Baskerville, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v9} (style: normal, weight: 400),Family{name=Montserrat, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v15} (style: normal, weight: 400),Family{name=Neuton, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v13} (style: normal, weight: 400),Family{name=Open Sans, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v18} (style: normal, weight: 400),Family{name=Pacifico, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v17} (style: normal, weight: 400),Family{name=Raleway, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v18} (style: normal, weight: 400, {wght=400.0}),Family{name=Roboto, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v20} (style: normal, weight: 400),Family{name=Sacramento, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v8} (style: normal, weight: 400),Family{name=Varela Round, foundry=Google, namespace=api, version=v13} (style: normal, weight: 400)

For reference, see the Google Fonts API documentation.

ADVERTISE WITH US

Black Friday Offers Now Available
MORE INFO
* Terms & Conditions Apply