Maltese DIY Cook Doris Speaks Out After Going Viral: ‘I Made These Videos To Help Lonely People In The Pandemic’

In a video, the local cooking vlogger behind Doris & Joel’s Kitchen said that a considerable number of people had reached out to thank her for her near-daily tutorials. Doris added that she and her husband began the series to help people left lonely in the pandemic find solace in the kitchen.

The Maltese-court-registrar-turned-Youtube-chef Doris has spoken out after her unique cooking videos went viral this week.

“I started this initiative to help those who are lonely in the pandemic, to spend some time in the kitchen learning how to make simple recipes” she explained.

Her questionable dishes, which catapulted her into the local limelight, did receive some backlash which was also addressed.

“I can understand that there are many be people who dislike my videos. To them I say don’t see my videos and watch something that you like,” she said.

Love her or hate her, there’s no question that the videos will go down in Malta’s meme history.

