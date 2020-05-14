Maltese Gin N Tonic Marmalade? This Company Is Making Award-Winning Jams And Raising Money For Charity
Few can say that they are living their dreams as one local award-winning artisanal jams and marmalades producer can. Gee’s Jams are a go-to choice for enjoying the best of Malta’s colourful, juicy and tasty produce who is now campaigning to raise money for Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.
Through a delicious, limited edition homemade strawberry jam and marmalade, Gee’s Jams are encouraging social responsibility while fundraising for their H.O.P.E campaign in collaboration with the food bank.
For every sale of the H.O.P.E range, Gee’s Jams have pledged to donate half of the proceedings towards supporting the voluntary organisation, which provide aid to families and individuals facing short-term crisis through the provision of emergency food supplies.
Their support for the foodbank aims to ensure that through this unity, no one is allowed to go hungry during the pandemic in Malta. The name of their campaign, H.O.P.E, gets its name from Foodbank’s motto: Helping Other People Eat.
Thus, every H.O.P.E product you buy from Gee’s Jams will help make this motto a reality.
Having started up several years ago, Gee’s Jams came about from a mix of founder Gerald’s love of cooking and the abundance of citrus trees in the garden of his home sprouting in the winter season.
Taking advantage of his professional interest in minimizing food waste, he was motivated into creating a range of delicious, unique marmalades and jams.
These include Gin & Tonic Marmalade and Seville Orange and Lemon Marmalade, which were recently awarded the Gold and Silver prizes at The World’s Original Marmalade Awards in the UK.
