Maltese Gin N Tonic Marmalade? This Company Is Making Award-Winning Jams And Raising Money For Charity

Few can say that they are living their dreams as one local award-winning artisanal jams and marmalades producer can. Gee’s Jams are a go-to choice for enjoying the best of Malta’s colourful, juicy and tasty produce who is now campaigning to raise money for Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

Through a delicious, limited edition homemade strawberry jam and marmalade, Gee’s Jams are encouraging social responsibility while fundraising for their H.O.P.E campaign in collaboration with the food bank.

For every sale of the H.O.P.E range, Gee’s Jams have pledged to donate half of the proceedings towards supporting the voluntary organisation, which provide aid to families and individuals facing short-term crisis through the provision of emergency food supplies.