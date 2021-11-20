Maltese Man Shares Old School Bull Testicle Stew Using Classic Recipe – And We Aren’t Sure If We’re Hungry Or Not

The culinary arts often feature rare, unheard of and even extreme ingredients in the constant search for incredible flavour – and one Maltese man’s recent dish proves that nothing should be overlooked, especially if you are a ballsy type of chef.

“I bought these for less than €5 – and I’m sure the bull would be deeply offended if he knew how much they were because I’m sure they were priceless for him,” David Vella said as he shared images of bull’s testicles stew, aka Stuffat tal-Bajd tal-Barri.

“When I was little, I used to hear my uncle and other people mentioning on how delicious this particular stew tastes, and that it used to be cooked fairly frequently long ago. To tell you the truth, since I was only little, I did not know what they were because I used to thing only hens had ‘bajd'” he joked.

“But my mother never cooked them, and I never got the opportunity to taste it from somewhere else,” he continued.

That was until he walked into a butcher’s shop and saw a perfectly good pair ready to be cooked waiting just for him.