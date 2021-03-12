Meatball Mania! Msida Has A New Hotspot Serving Half-Italian, Half-American Gourmet Meals

It takes a lot of balls to open a gourmet fast food restaurant during a lockdown, but then again, these guys have plenty of those! The Meatball Guys have just opened its doors in Msida serving a delectable hybrid of half-Italian, half-American gourmet meals that will make you salivate at first sight.

After one year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Meatball Guys, comprised of Christian, Stefano and an Ibiza chef, decided now was the right time to put all their eggs (or balls) in one basket and open shop. Then, they were hit with a lockdown. The Meatball Guys weren’t able to have a grand opening like we all imagine when a new eatery hits the scene, but thanks to food couriers, you’ll still be able to dig into some of their mouth-watering dishes. And boy do these balls look good…

Beastachio

It’s not your traditional meatballs too, with the guys serving horse, chicken and avocado alternatives too.

Avocado Balls

And there are some themes to it too – like carbonara, mushroom and peanut…

More than just serving some gourmet meatballs (which we don’t have enough of btw), the Meatball Guys have really committed to bringing you that authentic American/Italian culinary experience with an array of burgers, desserts, fries and deep-fried sides.

The Red One

Coconut Balls

It’s the perfect comfort food for this lockdown experience. For the Meatball Guys, this is just the beginning of a dream gourmet fast-food chain with plans for the Pizza Guys and Pasta Guys to make their way to Malta’s foodie market soon.

In the meantime, we’re going to enjoy some balls! Tag someone who needs to order from The Meatball Guys ASAP!

