Meet Pino, The Hearty Carbonara Sandwich That Will Make Your Mouth Water

Gzira-based restaurant Prosciutteria has recently introduced a divine-looking sandwich that combines all that we love about a carbonara pasta dish and captures it between a delicious Panino. Aptly dubbed ‘Pino il Panino Alla Carbonara’, Prosciutteria’s latest creation continues to add a varied array of Roman-style cuisine to their menu. Part of the Zero Sei Group, which includes restaurants Zero Sei, Casa Sotto, Sotto Pizzeria and Prosciutteria, they have become renowned across the island for their mouth-watering cuisine.

This latest sandwich brings together a combination of potatoes, Guanciale (pork cheek), Pecorino Romano, eggs and black pepper. It draws inspiration from a typical carbonara dish whilst giving it a new and fresh spin in sandwich form. Yet, this is only the latest in a long line of delicious, uniquely styled dishes that the Zero Sei group have been renowned for. Their choices of Pinsas (the name for a Roman pizza that takes an oval shape), include unique toppings as well and are also available from Prosciutteria. Of note, lovers of a classic Carbonara or Amatriciana can feast their eyes – and tastebuds – into these beloved dishes becoming a pizza.

The Pinsa Carbonara consists of Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano Deroma, Guanciale Amatriciano, Egg and black pepper. Meanwhile, the decadent Pinsa Amatriciana consists of tomato sauce, mozzarella, Guanciale Amatriciano and Pecorino Romano Deroma. Would you try this sandwich? Let us know!