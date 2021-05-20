Mekren’s First Malta Outlet Will Open In Summer As Bakery ‘Overwhelmed’ By Support

Gozitan bakery Mekren has confirmed that its upcoming launch of a Malta outlet is not far away at all, and is set to open in the summer months. After Lovin Malta revealed its expansion plans yesterday, Mekren said it was “overwhelmed” by the public support.

“It’s impossible to answer all your questions that you have flooded us with s we want to answer some of the main questions here,” the bakery said, before confirming that the outlet will be located in Qormi and will open this summer. “We will be bringing you delicious pizza and ftira asap,” the bakery said. Based in Nadur, Mekren is one of Gozo’s most famous eateries, specialising in local ftajjar, pizzas, qassatat, and bread. Cover photos: Mekren

